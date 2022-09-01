EBC names Bell as first operations director

Key role

Role: Dougie Bell (l) with EBC’s Mark Glasgow

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has named Dougie Bell as its first operations director.

Mr Bell was most recently with Ideal Heating and has worked in the industry for 19 years, holding senior positions in both sales and management.

EBC is currently undergoing rapid growth, having recently partnered with HeatFix Scotland and launched Scotland’s first community-focused energy training academy at its Dalkeith headquarters.

Managing director Mark Glasgow, who founded EBC in 2015, says the new addition to the staff is an important part of the firm’s continued development.

“I’ve known Dougie for a long time now and he is one of the most professional people I have come across,” he said.

“He has great experience in the heating industry and has many great attributes that suit this role. The main one is being able to lead a team and for me this is where he’ll really come into his own.

“Having that operational experience in coordinating and mobilising teams will be a real asset to us. He’ll bring stability and leadership to the role and I’m delighted to have him on board.”

Galashiels-born Bell, 39, said: “I’ve known Mark since he started the Edinburgh Boiler Company from basically a shed in his back garden a number of years ago.

“I’ve watched his progress as he has grown the business and have belief in what he is doing and where he is wanting to go.

“He’s not one to ever stand still and I like the ambition he has. He has an outstanding team behind him and I’m delighted to be part of it. I am looking forward to helping ensure the business is running as well as it can be and, in the process, helping it grow further.”