Deposit return scheme ‘will leave grocers out of pocket’

Recycling scheme will give consumers cash for returns

Scotland’s convenience stores say they will be left out of pocket when the new deposit return scheme (DRS) comes into effect next year.

The government’s recycling programme encourages consumers to return bottles and cans to shops in return for cash.

But the Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF) said the proposed level of fees retailers would receive would not cover the cost of running the scheme and will therefore hit their bottom line.

Circularity Scotland will administer the scheme and has proposed that retailers get 2.69p for every item deposited. For automated returns, the fee would be 3.55p for the first 8,000 before dropping to 1.35p.

The SGF says those fees will not cover retailers’ costs and would add to other burdens on small firms such as rising energy bills and interest on debt.

Pete Cheema, chief executive of the SGF, said concerns had been raised with Lorna Slater, the minister in charge of the deposit return scheme, and that Circularity Scotland is being challenged to reveal its methodology.

Mr Cheema said: “SGF has been and remains fully committed to working with a range of stakeholders to ensure that Scotland has a world-leading scheme.

“It is essential however that the deposit return scheme remains cost neutral to return point operators and does not leave them with an additional cost burden or put them out of business.”