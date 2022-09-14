Demand for premium whisky lifts Artisanal

Revenue rises

Membership has grown at the SMWS

Whisky curator The Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), has continued to see demand rise among discerning drinkers seeking out premium products.

The company, which opened up a new post-Brextit route to market last year, saw SMWS membership increase by 24% to more than 35,600 (30 June 2021: 28,700) in the half year to the end of June.

Post-period, it is now just over 36,000, including a return to growth in China during Q3 and acceleration in growth in the US (up by c.200 since 30 June).

Revenue for the period increased 25% to £9.9 million (H1-21: £7.9 million).

The company has seen significant growth in UK venues, Europe and China and gross margin of 63%, ahead of the 61% achieved in FY21.

The loss before tax came in at £1.1 million (H1-21: £0.9 million loss).

The net debt was £8.2 million (June 2021: £1.9 million; December 2021: £5.2 million), as the group continued to invest in planned strategic initiatives, most notably investment in spirit and wood and the new supply chain facility Masterton Bond.

ASC said it remains fully funded to finance its expansion plans for the foreseeable future.

David Ridley, managing director, said: “We are pleased with the Group’s strong first half performance which has once again delivered significant membership growth, whilst simultaneously continuing to build our business in terms of appreciating whisky stocks and infrastructure to support our future growth ambition for the medium to longer term.