Deloitte to hire 3,500 consultants over five years

£220m investment

Deloitte is adding more number crunchers

Deloitte is to hire 3,500 consultants as part of £220m plans to meet growing demand for advice on digital and green transitions.

The appointments will see the Big Four accountancy firm’s consulting workforce increase by 40% from 7,500 to about 11,000 by 2027.

A third of the recruits are expected to join Deloitte’s offices outside London and will include around 725 app and web designers, digital consultants, as well as cloud and machine learning engineers.

The push comes as Deloitte’s consulting business is now the accounting firm’s single largest driver of revenues.

Deloitte’s UK managing partner for consulting, Anne-Marie Malley, said: “We are responding to client demand by growing our headcount rapidly over the next few years, starting with a record graduate and apprentice intake this year.”

The announcement is part of Deloitte’s plans to hire more than 6,000 UK staff over the five years, including 5,000 auditors.

It comes amid an ongoing battle for talent amongst the UK’s professional services firms, that has driven up salaries within the sector.

Ministers this month picked Birmingham as the home of the UK’s new audit regulator, ARGA, as the UK government pushes forwards with reforms.