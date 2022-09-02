Cosla makes revised offer to avert more strikes

Council dispute

Auld Reekie: litter piled up in the streets of Edinburgh during the festival (pic: Terry Murden)

Council workers have been offered a fourth revised pay deal in an attempt to head off further strike action next week.

Under the offer, the lowest paid workers – those earning up to £20,000 – would receive £2,000 and there will be a cap on higher earners.

Staff earning between £20,000 and £39,000 would get £1,900, and those with salaries between £39,000 and £60,000 will get 5%.

The latest proposal from local authority umbrella group Cosla follows direct intervention by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who chaired talks on Thursday between Cosla and union bosses at St Andrews House in Edinburgh.

Unions rejected an initial 3% offer which led to the walk out by bin staff in Edinburgh and caused piles of rubbish to accumulate in the city centre during the peak of the festival season.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

A further 13 councils joined the industrial action after revised offers were rejected. A clean-up operation has been under way this week.

Unions have yet to agree to the latest proposal and if they reject there will be further strikes next week in 20 council areas, alongside nursery and school staff at seven local authorities.

SNP Cosla group leader Dougie Reid said: “I am delighted that we have managed to reach a fair pay deal that all Cosla parties have agreed – our council employees deserve to have their hard work properly valued.

“The deal brokered and proposed by the SNP focuses particularly on the needs and interests of our lower paid employees.

“Given the financial challenges facing budgets in Scotland, I am grateful for the way the Scottish Government and Cosla have stepped up so that the funding and flexibilities needed have been provided.

“It’s not been easy but we have managed to find a package that I hope the unions can now recommend to their members – and we can get money into people’s bank accounts at the earliest opportunity to help meet the increasing cost of living.”

Commenting on the latest offer, Scottish Labour local government spokesperson Mark Griffin said: “This news will come as a relief to millions of Scots and our hard-pressed council workers – but the blame for these weeks of chaos lies squarely with this SNP government.