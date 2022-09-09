Converge finalists chase £300k of support

Update:

Scotland’s largest company creation programme for the university sector has unveiled the 28 finalists who will compete for over £300,000 of equity-free funding and start-up support at a ceremony in Edinburgh in early November.

The fledgling businesses have been whittled down from more than 200 initial entries for the Converge 2022 competition. Finalists come from a diverse range of sectors from tech, robotics and sensors, through to the chemical industry, health care and engineering.

The finalists are competing for individual equity-free cash awards of up to £50,000, and in-kind business support from Converge’s network of professional partners which includes some of the country’s leading investors, lawyers, and business experts. 

Claudia Cavalluzzo, executive director at Converge, said: “Scotland’s world-class universities continue to be brilliant hotbeds of innovation and creativity, as exemplified by this year’s Converge finalist cohort.”

Full list of finalists

Converge Challenge
Project NameUniversity
Danu RoboticsXiaoyan Ma Edinburgh
Eye to the FutureEmanuele TruccoDundee
Lightwater SensorsRoss GillandersSt Andrews
PlusPEPRobert GoodfellowEdinburgh Napier
Theo HealthJodie SinclairDundee
X-Genix LtdRebecca GossSt Andrews
Create Change Challenge
ProjectNameUniversity
Everybodycounts LtdAndrew RidgwayRobert Gordon
Boom PublicationsHelen GorrillDundee
LU Innovations LtdErin ReidEdinburgh Napier
MetacarpalFergal MackieStrathclyde
Set Ready SafetyLisa KellyGlasgow
Two RaccoonsLasse RasmussenAberdeen
Net Zero Challenge
ProjectNameUniversity
AgrecalcKaia WaxenbergScotland’s Rural College
Bennu.aiJonathan Feldstein Edinburgh
Robocean LtdNiall McGrathEdinburgh
Zephyrus Aerolabs LtdChristopher SolomonAberdeen
KickStart Challenge
ProjectNameUniversity
AirspectionMatthew McLean Strathclyde
Altra ERC LtdJack WalkerEdinburgh
Atomic ArchitectsAidan CampbellHeriot-Watt
Aura Benjamin NoarGlasgow School of Art
CoBAltRobin PflughauptDundee
Concinnity Genetics Jessica BirtEdinburgh
IncluNick FitzpatrickDundee
Mude Underwear Kat PohoreckaEdinburgh Napier
Person Centred SolutionsRoma GibbHighlands & Islands
SAMASTAR LtdAsma AbdullahEdinburgh
SensiBileSofia Ferreira-GonzalezEdinburgh
Vertical Forest CICKimia WitteGlasgow School of Art
