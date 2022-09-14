Companies face re-applying for Royal Warrants

Honour void

Walkers is among those which bear the Queen’s Coat of Arms

Hundreds of companies from Walkers Shortbread and Laphroaig whisky to Angus Chainsaws and Heinz Foods face re-applying for a Royal Warrant after the badge of honour became void following the death of the Queen.

Chocolate maker Cadbury’s and the retailers Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose are also among those that bear the late monarch’s coat of arms on their packaging and letterheads.

Other Scottish firms include Morayshire textile maker and retailer Johnston’s of Elgin and the Highland dress maker Kinloch Anderson, one of the rare brands to hold a Royal Warrant for the three major royals until The Duke of Edinburgh’s death last year.

Hamilton & Inches is one of many jewellers with warrants from The Queen. Others include Asprey, Bentley & Skinner, Cartier and Swarovski.

Firms are eligible for a Royal Warrant if they supply products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the Royal Households for not less than five years out of the past seven.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan. About 800 companies hold roughly 875 Royal Warrants at any one time.

The Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) has decreed that warrants became void when the Queen died.

Its website states: “The Royal Household will review Warrant grants upon a change of the reigning Sovereign.”

However, it adds that “the company or individual may continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years, provided there is no significant change within the company concerned”.

Other Scottish warrant holders, many of them in the Queen’s beloved Highlands, include: Braemar Mountain Sports, Donald Russell Butchers, Gordon’s gin, Hunter Boots, Johnnie Walker, salmon producer Mowi of Fife, The Famous Grouse, and Lochnagar Scotch Whisky.