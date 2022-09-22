Chambers signs MoU with Pakistan to boost trade

Trade agreement

Liz Cameron (pic: Terry Murden) signed an MoU to boost trade with Pakistan (pic: Shairyar Khan)

Scottish Chambers of Commerce is hoping to stimulate new business opportunities in the east through a formal agreement with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding, opening up two-way opportunities for businesses.

The MoU will help Scottish companies access Pakistan’s growing middle class and its affinity for UK expertise, products and brands, says the Chambers.

The agreement was signed in front of witnesses from both Scotland and Pakistan from the tourism & hospitality, manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

The total trade in goods and services between Scotland and Pakistan was £14 million (to the end of Q1 2022).

Liz Cameron, chief executive and director of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “The signing of this MoU gives us a real opportunity to boost trade and business between Scotland and Pakistan. The partnership will enable more businesses to connect and increase their international footprint providing a world of opportunities.”

Imran Khalil Naseer, chair of Pakistan-UK Business Council (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry – FPCCI), added: “This MOU will connect Pakistan’s apex chamber of commerce and industry with Scotland’s most influential business-to-business network.”