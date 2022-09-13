Funeral fury
Center parcs blasted as families told ‘stay away’
Families due to stay at Center Parcs holiday camps were left devastated after the company joined the nationwide shutdown for the Queen’s funeral.
Many who had booked were told they had to make alternative arrangements as the five parks will close for 24 hours on Monday.
Center Parcs said in a statement that it made the decision “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment”.
Customers who want to cancel their holidays are being offered a full refund, with partial refunds for those whose breaks will be shorter than booked.
But many took to social media to criticise the company which they accused of showing no respect for its customers.
One wrote: “We were five related families getting together for our annual family holiday – with two small children and two dogs, three hours from home! Sorry, but this is an awful, awful decision that has left us devastated. By all means close the restaurants and activities, but let us stay on the park.”
Another wrote: “Party of six – including one toddler and one adult with special needs. Driving four hours for a Friday to Friday break in (a) four-bedroomed cabin.
“Get kicked out of our accommodation at 10am Monday and can’t return until the same time on Tuesday. What the hell are we supposed to do?”
Another tweeted: “It would appear respect only flows one way, and that respect for your guests is not something that is a priority.”
The row follows outrage from football fans after the league authorities in England and Scotland postponed matches at short notice while other sports, such as cricket and rugby league went ahead as normal.
Center Parcs is among a swathe of companies closing on Monday, including the big supermarkets and chain stores. Many click and collect services will be suspended.
A two minutes’ silence will be held at midday next Monday for the Queen’s state funeral and the London Stock Exchange will close.
Many museums and other tourist attractions will also be shut for the day and the Royal Mail has announced it will not be making deliveries.
The closures will means retailers will not benefit from the usual Bank Holiday rush to the shops, which economists believe will lead to a dip in GDP and possibly tip the UK into recession.
However, pubs and restaurants are expected to remain open.