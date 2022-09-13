Center parcs blasted as families told ‘stay away’

Funeral fury

By a Daily Business reporter |

Center Parcs will close for the day of the funeral

Families due to stay at Center Parcs holiday camps were left devastated after the company joined the nationwide shutdown for the Queen’s funeral.

Many who had booked were told they had to make alternative arrangements as the five parks will close for 24 hours on Monday.

Center Parcs said in a statement that it made the decision “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment”.

Customers who want to cancel their holidays are being offered a full refund, with partial refunds for those whose breaks will be shorter than booked.

But many took to social media to criticise the company which they accused of showing no respect for its customers.

One wrote: “We were five related families getting together for our annual family holiday – with two small children and two dogs, three hours from home! Sorry, but this is an awful, awful decision that has left us devastated. By all means close the restaurants and activities, but let us stay on the park.”

Another wrote: “Party of six – including one toddler and one adult with special needs. Driving four hours for a Friday to Friday break in (a) four-bedroomed cabin.

“Get kicked out of our accommodation at 10am Monday and can’t return until the same time on Tuesday. What the hell are we supposed to do?”