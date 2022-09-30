CEBR says Kwarteng cuts ‘less out of control’

Chancellor relief

Some relief for Kwasi Kwarteng

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng received a glimmer of support today after a leading think-tank said his package of tax cuts will be less of a burden on public borrowing than the markets believe.

Markets went into over-drive after last Friday’s mini-budget was judged a disaster for public finances, driving down the pound and forcing the Bank of England to re-start the purchase of bonds.

But the Centre for Economics and Business Research said “public borrowing may be less out of control than the markets think.”

It said forecasts that the tax package would cost the taxpayer £45bn are “overblown” and is more likely to come in at around £25bn.

The potentially softer impact of the Chancellor’s measures came as the Office for Budget Responsibility confirmed that next Friday (7 Oct) it will deliver the first version of a forecast ahead of Mr Kwarteng’s medium term plan on 23 November.

Opposition MPs and some Tory backbenchers want him to bring it forward, but the OBR meeting is being seen as an attempt to reassure markets that the PM and her Chancellor are taking fiscal responsibility seriously.

The pound rebounded in early trade, after official figures showed the UK had not in fact fallen into recession as claimed by the Bank of England.

However, the currency fell back again after it emerged that the Treasury had not asked the OBR to speed up the delivery of its economic forecast and had rejected an offer to produce one before the mini-budget.

Sterling was trading at around $1.11, compared to Monday’s low of $1.03.

The CEBR report offered some relief to the Chancellor and Prime Minister who have refused to contemplate rowing back on their tax-cutting policies.