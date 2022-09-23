Update:

Software protection

Calder joins Asset Guardian Solutions as CCO

| September 23, 2022

Asset Guardian Solutions (AGSL), which protects industrial automation and control systems software, has appointed Stephanie Calder as chief commercial officer.

Ms Calder (pictured) will oversee all commercial aspects of the company, from marketing and lead generation, through business development and sales, to contract negotiations and awards.

Originally from Aberdeen, Scotland, Ms Calder has 16 years of experience in sales, as well as 10 years of software-related experience, focusing on inspection, training, and the renewable industries.

AGSL has restructured to be ready for the challenges ahead, including plans to more than double its turnover in the next three years.

