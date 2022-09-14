Business wants cap detail as inflation stalls

Rising bills

Energy prices continue to rise despite dip in inflation

An easing in the price of petrol and diesel saw UK inflation dip slightly, but businesses are demanding clarification on the recently-announced government energy caps ahead of new cost pressures.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure fell to 9.9% in the 12 months to August, from 10.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics said.

The Bank of England has said inflation could peak at more than 13% this year, partly fuelled by expected energy price rises, and businesses are calling for more detail on how its plans to cap bills will be implemented.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss last week announced that businesses will get “equivalent support” to households through a six-month cap on bills, with further support targeted at “vulnerable industries”. These include hospitality businesses.

No details have emerged, partly because the flow of information has been held back following the death of the Queen. However, businesses are becoming anxious for clarification as energy contracts come up for renewal and winter heating is switched on.

Follow Daily Business on Linked

Alex Veitch, director of Policy and Public Affairs at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “There is a limit to how long any firm can sustain these rising costs before something has to give. We know from our research that two-thirds of businesses plan to increase their own prices.

“The size of last week’s Government intervention on energy prices should have a dampening effect on inflation when it is enacted.

“But the lack of detail on exactly how much help any individual business will get, and for how long, means very few will be planning to invest any time soon.

“There are also a whole host of other issues ranging from transport and shipping costs, raw material prices, energy sector regulation and the tight labour market that must be addressed.

“It is imperative the Government’s forthcoming ‘fiscal intervention’ provides business with confidence that there is a cohesive plan to take the economy forward.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, said households will also feel the squeeze for some time to come.

While the overall inflation rate fell, some categories continued to rise. Food and soft drink prices were up 13.1% on the year.

“While a decline in inflation, albeit minimal, might sound like an improvement, consumers cannot relax just yet,” said Ms Haine.

“The good news is that inflation should not edge up much more from here following Liz Truss’s decision to freeze energy bills at £2,500 for the typical household this winter and next – a move that should shave several percentage points off CPI in the months ahead.”