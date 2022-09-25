Business ‘tired’ of Holyrood-Westminster division

Mini-budget

John Swinney is expected to resist Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts

Scottish businesses are increasingly frustrated by the Holyrood government’s constant opposition to Westminster’s plans to stimulate the economy, it has been claimed.

Serial entrepreneur Robert Kilgour said businesses hope Scotland can benefit from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s cuts to income and property taxes and creation of tax-beneficial investment zones, announced in Friday’s mini-budget.

But Mr Kilgour fears Scottish ministers will put up more resistance and refuse to co-operate with the latest initiatives, including the abolition of the top rate of tax.

As things stand, top rate taxpayers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be taxed at 40p, while in Scotland it remains at 46p. There are predictions that some will relocate their tax base south of the border, while it may deter top executives moving to Scotland.

Mr Kwarteng also brought forward the planned cut to the basic rate to 19p in the pound a year early to April, making it lower than in Scotland.

Mr Kilgour, founder and executive chair of care homes business Renaissance Care, accepts that Mr Kwarteng’s tax-cutting, supported by Prime Minister Liz Truss, carries risk and has no guarantee of helping the UK achieve his 2.5% growth target.

However, he welcomed the Westminster government’s decision to take action to get the economy through challenging times. The Chancellor today insisted there is ‘more to come’ in defiance of a negative market reaction to his statement and threats of rebellion in the Tory party if the pound dives further.

Robert Kilgour: businesses feel ‘left behind and powerless to influence Holyrood’ (pic: Terry Murden)

In Scotland, however, Mr Kilgour doubts seeing “anything more imaginative than opposition to Westminster plans”.

He says: “The early signs are that Interim Finance Secretary John Swinney will resist scrapping Scotland’s higher income tax rate, despite a likely desire in the business community to see a level playing field.

“Such alignment and harmonisation may be beyond the Scottish Government. SNP ministers are so wedded to an oppositional stance toward their counterparts at Westminster that the concept of cooperation for them is simply a non-starter.

“Businesses in Scotland are, frankly, tired of such division. They may in many cases be unsure whether the economic medicine provided by the Chancellor will cure an ailing economy. But unlike the SNP government, business leaders at least like the sound of action to accelerate growth, rather than half-hearted talk.”

Mr Kilgour, who also chairs the pro-union business group Scottish Business UK, said he expects similar resistance over plans to turn freeports into new investment zones with a number of tax and planning benefits.

“After Holyrood’s foot-dragging on Green Ports, we won’t be holding our breath,” said Mr Kilgour, referring to the Scottish government’s insistence on inserting new conditions into the freeports proposal before it would accept them.