Bus builders begin strike at Alexander Dennis

Pay dispute

Alexander Dennis has healthy order books (pic: Terry Murden)

Workers at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis will begin a four-day strike on Tuesday after rejecting a wage offer.

The first round of strike action at the factories in Camelon (Falkirk) and Larbert will last until midnight on Friday.

The Unite trade union said there will be a second round of strike action from 3 October until 14 October.

Unite members employed by ADL voted to take strike action last month after the workforce rejected an initial 4% pay offer. The company subsequently proposed a 4% offer from April to October, which would then increase to 6.6% from October.

The latest offer has been rejected by Unite on the grounds it represents a significant real terms pay cut. Unite represents around 400 coach builders and spray painters at ADL.

Unite is highlighting ADL’s healthy order book including contracts to manufacture 172 green buses through a second round of the Scottish Government’s £40.5 million Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme.

Pat Egan, Unite industrial officer said; “Unite has engaged ADL in direct talks for months now to find a resolution to this pay dispute.

“However, despite having a very healthy order book, the company refuse to make our members an offer which their world class work deserves. Our members have been forced by the company to take this strike action and they will continue to take action until the company sees sense.”

In 2019, Canada-based New Flyer Industries (NFI) Group acquired ADL. The Scottish operation consists of the Camelon manufacturing site and the Larbert corporate headquarters.