BT workers planning more strikes next month

| September 21, 2022
BT Group and its networking arm Openreach face further strike action for four days next month by 40,000 workers.

The walk-out in support of a pay claim will take place on 6, 10, 20 and 24 October, said the Communication Workers Union.

With inflation having risen above 10% in July and projected by the Bank of England to exceed 13% next month, the CWU said the company’s latest pay offer represents a “real terms pay cut.”

The company awarded a 5% average increase earlier this year and has said it will not be reopening its 2022 pay review.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU said: “This dispute is modern Britain in a nutshell: Lives are at risk because a company’s top brass won’t listen to workers.

Comment from BT Group and Openreach was awaited.

