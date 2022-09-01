Brands ‘reshoring’ to reduce shipping costs

Price spike reaction

A new direct route has opened between Scotland and China but firms want to cut shipping costs

A wave of “reshoring” of manufacturing is set to hit the UK as British brands react to spiking shipping costs, according to new research.

Four in ten firms (40%) of brands surveyed say they are planning to manufacture domestically in reaction to the cost of shipping.

The findings by global fulfilment firm ShipBob and research partner CensusWide emerge from a survey of 750 UK brands. With approximately 580,000 eCommerce enabled websites in UK, this could mean 232,000 businesses moving production to the UK.

The survey also comes just weeks after new shipping lines were opened to provide quicker access to foreign markets via the ports at Dundee and Greenock.

The researchers found that a cost of shipping a shoebox-sized parcel to America has risen by nearly a third in just 12 months, from £15.73 to £20.56, thanks to a combination of currency fluctuations, international fuel surcharges and inflation rates.