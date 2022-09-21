Borrowing costs to rise after US hikes rates

Fed verdict

Jerome Powell: aggressive approach

A sharp hike in UK interest rates is expected on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve tonight imposed a widely-expected 75 basis points increase.

The Bank of England is tipped to raise rates by 50 basis points, with an outside chance of matching the Fed. It would take UK rates to 2.25%.

The unanimous decision by the Washington-based central bank’s open market committee to back a third consecutive increase takes the target range to 3% to 3.25%.

It the highest level since before the 2008 financial crisis, and up from near zero at the start of this year.

The Federal Reserve indicated there would be no let up in the fight to control 40-year high inflation and it forecast rates would reach 4.6% in 2023.

That points to a fourth-straight 75 basis-point hike at the next gathering in November, about a week before the midterm elections.

Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June and has failed to come down as quickly in recent months as Fed officials had hoped. In August, it was still 8.3%.

Fed chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have moved aggressively to make up for what was viewed as a slow response to growing inflationary pressures. They are now delivering the most aggressive policy tightening since Paul Volcker’s tenure four decades ago.

In a statement following a two-day meeting in Washington, the Federal Open Market Committee repeated that it “is highly attentive to inflation risks.”

The central bank also reiterated it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate,” and “is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective.”

The US central bank’s quarterly economic projections, meanwhile, showed the economy slowing to a crawl in 2022, with year-end growth at 0.2%, rising to 1.2% in 2023, well below the economy’s potential.

The unemployment rate is projected to rise to 3.8% this year and 4.4% in 2023. Inflation is seen slowly returning to the Fed’s 2% target in 2025.