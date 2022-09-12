Big retailers to shut during Queen’s Funeral

Shops close

By a Daily Business reporter |

John Lewis stores will shut on the day of the funeral (pic: Terry Murden)

Britain’s big supermarket chains and other businesses are expected to close for at least part of the day during the Queen’s funeral next Monday.

King Charles declared it a bank holiday during Saturday’s ceremony and companies which might normally expect to benefit from the additional consumer spending will instead allow staff to watch the funeral on television.

John Lewis Partnership will close all 34 John Lewis department stores across the country during the funeral while 322 Waitrose stores will be shut for the day.

Andrew Murphy, Chief Operating Officer at the John Lewis Partnership, said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

Clothing giant Primark, DIY stores Homebase and B&Q will shut. Stationer WH Smith will shut its stationery stores all day while its travel businesses will open for part of the day.

Many retailers will also suspend their click and collect delivery services.

The Royal Mail has announced that its postal services will be suspended on the day.

The government has issued advice regarding the Bank Holiday to businesses. It said some may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the State Funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.

A two minutes’ silence will be held at midday next Monday and the London Stock Exchange will close.