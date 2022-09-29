Best Car Maintenance Routine for Business Owners

Advertorial Content |

Business vehicles are often subject to a fair amount of abuse at worst and cheerful benign neglect at best – rare is the employee who looks after their fleet vehicle with the same dedication and awareness of the costs as their own personal vehicle. However, as the business owner, any problems with such vehicles will be placed at your feet, not the driver’s, which can make policing the condition of company cars a frustrating activity for the listed owner. Wherever in the UK you are operating your business, be it London or even Scotland you have to make sure your business vehicle abides by all motoring rules.

Here’s how to get your driving employees into a good car maintenance routine as a business owner.

Have an SMR Policy

SMR stands for Service, Maintain and Repair and basically means that any business vehicle should be serviced in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines, maintained properly throughout the year, with regular checks on things like oil, water, filters, spark plugs and other consumable items, and finally, repairs performed promptly when they are needed. Without a clear SMR policy, it can be all too easy to let vital maintenance tasks slip until vehicles fall into disrepair – which can be massively inconvenient and terribly expensive.

Develop Good Ties with One or More Suppliers

Your regular supplier should be able to provide all your consumables and spare parts in a timely fashion for a good price. Emergency repairs are often more expensive, but have the advantage of being available within a few hours or a day or two at most. If your fleet is expansive, it might be best to have good relations with more than one supplier, so that you can use one, the other, or both as you require to meet your fleet’s needs. Vehicle parts come in several categories: from the main vehicle itself, to major parts (such as engine blocks, radiators, exhaust systems) to minor parts (spare mirrors, tyres, batteries, bumpers and so on) to consumables (gaskets, spark plugs, oil, brake fluid, even screen wash). You can also order your tyres in Stirling from Fife Autocentre they offer friendly prices with branch fitting and mobile fitting, according to your needs.

Delegate

Drivers of business vehicles can have a rather cavalier attitude towards the vehicles in their temporary possession, leaving them low on oil or fuel, neglecting to notify their line manager about warning lights and alarming sounds from under the bonnet and generally driving the car as if they will not be paying for the repairs. Install a policy which states that if they drive it, they take on responsibility for ensuring timely SRM tasks are performed, and that if they don’t look after the car, then they lose their company car privileges. This is especially effective if you permit your employees to take their company car home at night – it will become a perk that they will be anxious not to lose if they can help it!

Replacement Strategy

Have a replacement strategy in place for all your business vehicles, even the newest member of the fleet. Understanding how much wear you can expect from your company car and planning and budgeting for their replacement almost as soon as you buy them, is a good way to stay on top of motor vehicle expenses. It can be cheaper to buy new vehicles every three years or one hundred thousand miles (100,000) then selling on the used vehicles for the best possible price and adding that money back into the fleet budget. Older vehicles, especially if well used, will tend to start breaking down, begin to consume more fuel and oil, and can even begin to exude excess emissions which will mean a failed MOT: it can be much more efficient to simply replace these once they reach your business’s cut-off point.