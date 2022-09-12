Beeks’ landmark client | Growth below forecast

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.15am: London opens higher

London’s FTSE 100 blue chip index built on Friday’s uplift and was trading 46.4 points higher at 7,397.49.

7am: Beeks Financial Cloud

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the Scotland-based provider of cloud computing for financial markets, has announced that the first customer for its newly-launched Exchange Cloud offering is ICE Global Network, part of ICE Data Services, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, the world’s largest exchange group and owner of the New York Stock Exchange.

In a trading update Beeks said it has delivered a record trading performance in the year, in line with upwardly revised market expectations.

The Group has exited the year with annualised committed monthly recurring revenue of over £19.3m, growth of 40% on the prior year, providing a strong basis for further growth in FY23.

The Group expects to release its audited final results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022 in early October.

7am: GDP growth below forecast

Britain’s economy grew by less than expected in July, with the construction sector hit by the leap in inflation, official data showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.2% from June against expectations of 0.4%.

In the three months to July, GDP was flat compared with the previous three-month period.

See: Queen’s funeral bank holiday may hit GDP

Global markets

Sterling was quoted at $1.1616 early Monday ahead of the data, due before the equity market opens at 0700 BST, from $1.1580 at the London equities close on Friday.

The FTSE 100 index was tipped to build on Friday’s 1.2% uplift.

In Asia early today, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 1.0%. Financial markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were shut on Monday for the mid-Autumn festival, re-opening on Tuesday.