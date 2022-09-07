Barratt making progress | WH Smith travel recovers

Markets: Live

8.15am: London opens lower

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was trading 78 points lower at 7,222.69.

7am: Barratt Developments

Housing group Barratt Developments posted a 14.7% rise in adjusted full-year profit to £1.054bn on a 9.5% rise in revenue as completions increased 3.9% to reach pre-pandemic levels.

In the year to 30 June, it said had “made excellent progress in a year of strong housing demand”.

The company announced a share buyback programme of up to £200 million to be completed no later than 30 June 2023.

There is a recommended final ordinary dividend per share of 25.7p (FY21: 21.9p) which together with the interim dividend of 11.2p (FY21: 7.5p) results in a total ordinary dividend for the financial year of 36.9p (FY21: 29.4p).

7am: WH Smith

WH Smith said it was continuing to see a “strong performance” from its travel unit in the second half, despite recent disruptions, with group revenue coming in “comfortably in excess” of pre-Covid levels.

Travel revenues soared to 129% of 2019’s pre-Covid level in the 26 weeks ended 27 August and group revenues hit 112% of 2019’s result over the same period.

The FTSE 250-listed group noted that high street revenues were still behind 2019 trading figures.

However, it expects its full-year results to be in line with recently upgraded expectations.

7am: Halfords

Motoring and cycling products group Halfords has cut prices on almost 2,000 motoring items is offering free MOTs to its 10,000+ employees to help with the cost of living.

In a 20-week trading update it said total revenue is up 9.2% against the previous period and down 1.9% LFL against strong prior year comparatives, when sales benefited from the UK emerging from the final COVID-19 lockdown.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive said: “Over 70% of our sales now come from motoring products and services, and the fact that this area of spend tends to be more needs-based rather than discretionary is leading to a very resilient group performance, despite the wider macroeconomic uncertainty.”

Global markets

In Asia, markets were lower after some disappointing China trade data, pointing to a downturn in Europe today.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index was down 0.8%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.7%.

Wall Street also ended lower on continuing concerns over the hawkish tone of the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6%, the S&P 500 closed 0.4% lower and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7%.