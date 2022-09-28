Bank steps in to buy debt amid market chaos

Bond buying

The Bank of England has intervened to stabilise the market (pic: Terry Murden)

The Bank of England is to restart buying government debt to bring stability to UK markets following the Chancellor’s tax cuts.

There has been significant repricing of UK and global financial assets, which has become more significant in the past few days and is now affecting the functioning of core financial markets. This is particularly acute for long-dated UK government debt.

“The Bank will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from 28 September,” it said it an announcement.

The Bank’s intervention has been triggered by yields on UK government debt surging to levels not seen since 1998. The 30-year UK gilt shot up to around 5.05% earlier today, while the 10-year gilt, the benchmark for interest rates in Britain, was also higher.

“The purpose of these purchases will be to restore orderly market conditions. The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome,” the Bank said.

The move comes as the Chancellor has been meeting investment banks following the International Monetary Fund’s criticism of his tax cuts.

A Treasury spokesman said: “The Bank of England, in line with its financial stability objective, carefully monitors financial markets and any potential risk to the flow of credit to the real economy, and subsequent effects on UK households and businesses.

“Global financial markets have seen significant volatility in recent days. The Bank has identified a risk from recent dysfunction in gilt markets, so the Bank will temporarily carry out purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from today (28 September) in order to restore orderly market conditions.

“These purchases will be strictly time limited, and completed in the next two weeks. To enable the Bank to conduct this financial stability intervention, this operation has been fully indemnified by HM Treasury.

“The Chancellor is committed to the Bank of England’s independence. The Government will continue to work closely with the Bank in support of its financial stability and inflation objectives.”

The pound slumped 0.4% against the US dollar on the news and was down against the euro.

Earlier this week, sterling plunged to $1.03, a record low. It fell back to $1.06 this morning after recovering to $1.08 yesterday.