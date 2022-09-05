Azets boosts headcount after Stirling move

Office move

Roy Hogg: investing in talent

Azets, the fast-growing accountancy firm that specialises in the SME market, is planning a 50% boost to its headcount in Stirling after investing in new offices in Kings Park House, Laurelhill Business Park.

The relocation from Gladstone Place will support the firm’s drive to expand its client base across Stirling, Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and beyond and will strengthen its specialist focus on the dental and agricultural markets.

Azets plans to increase staffing to at least 24 staff and trainees during the next two years, a 50% increase that will create a variety of positions across the business, including university graduate and student placements.

Commenting on the investment, Roy Hogg, partner in Stirling said: “We are looking forward to working in a flexible, highly efficient environment that is in tune with how our staff want to work, and how best to engage with our clients.

“Our Stirling office has a long and proud tradition serving clients, entrepreneurs and families across Central Scotland and we are very much looking forward to continuing that tradition, creating new employment opportunities and investing in the next generation of accountancy talent.”