AMTE Power names CEO and new role for Brundish

Board change

Kevin Brundish: takes on strategic role

Battery producer AMTE Power has announced a new chief executive as part of a management shake-up at the Thurso-base company.

Alan Hollis has been appointed to the board and will take over as CEO on, or about, 31 October, replacing Kevin Brundish who will stay on the board as strategy director.

Mr Brundish will focus on the continuing development of AMTE Power’s high performance battery cells, relationships with its customers, suppliers and Government entities, in addition to participating in the strategic direction of the company.

The move follows the announcement this week that chief financial officer James Hobson is leaving to take up a similar post at Clean Power Hydrogen.

Mr Hollis, 58, has a 20 year public company track record of developing and executing profitable growth strategies within engineering and manufacturing businesses with turnovers ranging from £4m-£200m.

He was a divisional CEO in Videndum Group and a divisional president in the UK in NYSE listed Crane Co. . Previously, he held leadership roles within the automotive and aerospace component and system supply businesses Doncasters Group, Firth Rixson and the PFW Group, as well as in the materials businesses of Delloro Stellite and Weir.

David Morgan, chairman of AMTE Power, said: “The business has reached a stage of maturity where we are transitioning from development to production, and as part of this transition we are executing our plan to broaden the executive team to enable the company to deliver its growth plans.

“Alan’s leadership skills and track record in building high performing teams within a publicly listed manufacturing group will allow him to steer AMTE Power through its next phase of the business growth.

“His extensive experience of developing, constructing, and commissioning new production facilities will complement our team as AMTE Power grows its manufacturing footprint and capabilities at Thurso and Dundee.

“We are also delighted to retain Kevin’s proven expertise and know-how in driving the strategic direction of the Company, alongside his detailed knowledge of the product offerings and end-market applications which will fully complement Alan’s manufacturing experience.

“This appointment will enable Kevin to focus on the continued development of AMTE Power’s high performance cells and new product development, which will form a key part of the strategic direction of the Company.

“I look forward to working with both of them, in delivering AMTE Power’s ambitious growth plans.”