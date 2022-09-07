AM Bid restructures as managing director Gray departs

Senior management changes

Stepping up: Chantelle Seaborn

AM Bid, Scotland’s largest bid and tender specialist, has restructured its senior management team following the departure of managing director David Gray after six years with the company.

Gray, who was appointed as MD of the Edinburgh-based firm in October 2019, is leaving to take up a senior role with what AM Bid describes as a “large plc”.

Chantelle Seaborn has been with the business for two years and steps up to become bid development director having held the position of senior bid manager.

She brings experience of the housing and heritage sectors, and of growing a private sector consultancy to a £2m turnover. In addition to being an APMP-certified Bid Practitioner, Seaborn is a chartered surveyor, Fellow of the Institute of Housing and has a post graduate diploma in facilities management.

She complements a new senior management team which also includes founder Andrew Morrison, Philip Thomson (bid director), Jeanette Shaw (senior bid manager), Gavin Cowan (business support manager) and Carrie Campbell (non-executive finance director).

Morrison, who established the company in 2014, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Chantelle as a key member of our new senior management team. In the time she has been with the company she has demonstrated the qualities which I am confident will see her prove a big success in the role as we continue to grow.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to David for all his hard work over the past six years. His leaving was one of the factors behind the changes, others being I wanted to provide leadership opportunities for more of our talented team which in time will allow the business to be less reliant on myself.”

Exit: David Gray

Seaborn said: “I’m excited to be appointed bid development director, leading an exceptional bid team with an industry-leading success rate. The new senior management team will enable us to expand our services further at a time of significant growth for AM Bid.”

Gray helped steer AM Bid to a £1m turnover for the first time during his time at the helm but said he is looking forward to a “new challenge”, adding: “I’ve had a fantastic six years at AM Bid and am extremely proud of what the company has achieved in my time as managing director.

“I’m excited to be beginning a new challenge but also delighted that this has provided opportunities for well-earned and richly deserved promotions for some of the AM Bid team. I wish the company all the best for the future and I know it is in great hands with a strong management team taking it forward.”