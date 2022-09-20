Update:

Enterprise

AccelerateHER joins Codebase in Tech Scaler scheme

| September 20, 2022
Jackie Waring, Investing Women
Jackie Waring: adding value (pic: Terry Murden)

A partnership has been formed to ensure women-led startups get access to support from Scotland’s new Tech Scalers.

AccelerateHER has teamed up with CodeBase which in July secured £42 million from the Scottish government to set up the nationwide programme aimed at boosting the tech sector.

The partnership will give women tech leaders a clear access route to Tech Scaler activity. With support from the Scottish Government, the two organisations will work together to stage a series of tech clinics between now and the end of March.

The first of these events, being staged on 26 September and led by CodeBase CSO Steven Drost, is focused on helping early-stage women founders test their market. A follow-up event on 13 October will be led by female-founded Valla, a tech disruptor company which is unbundling the legal industry by reducing costs and increasing access to services. 

CEO and co-founder of CodeBase, Stephen Coleman, said: “For Scotland to be one of the most tech startup friendly places in the world, it is crucial that we foster a more diverse and inclusive ecosystem.”

Jackie Waring, AccelerateHER chair, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with CodeBase and build on the close long-term relationship that’s developed between the two organisations.

“This initiative adds value to the thousands of female founders that we support and will further enable CodeBase to increase diversity across the Scottish Government’s Tech Scaler programme.” 

