368 jobs lost as paper maker Arjowiggins fails

Administration

Stoneywood plant

Administrators have been called in to 10 UK subsidiaries of historic paper manufacturer Arjowiggins with 368 jobs made redundant.

This evening’s announcement affects two mills in the UK – Stoneywood, Aberdeen, and Chartham in Kent.

Mounting cashflow problems following the Covid pandemic have led to continued losses, exacerbated by rising energy costs and the price of raw materials, including pulp.

The group, which has produced fine and custom papers for various purposes including graphic design, packaging and labelling, and security printing, can trace its origins to 1738.

In 2019 its UK operations were established via a management buy-out following the insolvency of French parent companies, Arjowiggins and Sequana.

The directors of the group worked extensively, exploring all options to safeguard the future of the business, but with a solvent solution unable to be secured, took the difficult decision to place the group’s UK companies into administration. Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint administrators

They have made 368 of the group’s 463 UK-based employees redundant immediately. A total of 95 members of staff have been retained by the joint administrators to assist them with the operation of limited activity across the two sites whilst they explore any possibility of a sale of the sites and assets.

Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Arjowiggins has a long and proud history dating back more than 260 years, so this is immensely troubling news for UK and Scottish manufacturing.