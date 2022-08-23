Wood ‘improving’ | AMTE CFO ponders move | Seagreen power

Daily Business Live

7am: Wood Group ‘improving’

Ken Gilmartin, CEO, of energy services group Wood, said he was focused on returning the group to growth after adjusted EBITDA (continuing operations) fell 5.1% to $185m at the half-way stage.

There was a robust performance in Consulting offset by a decline in Projects and Operations. There was an improved performance in Investment Services.

As stated previously, the Aberdeen-based firm expects higher revenue across the business this year and an improved performance in the second half, helped by an improvement in the Turbines joint ventures.

Guidance is for revenue between $5.2bn and $5.5bn and adjusted EBITDA between $370m and $400m.

Mr Gilmartin said: “Since becoming CEO in July, I have been really encouraged to see the improving operational momentum across our business, including some great client wins. The strong order book gives me confidence for the future but there is a lot more to do on cash generation and this is our top priority.

“We are developing an updated strategy for Wood that will draw on our core strengths, return us to growth and deliver sustainable free cash flow.”

7am: AMTE Power CFO may leave

Battery developer and manufacturer AMTE Power said it is looking to bolster its senior executive and wider management team in order to put in place additional skills and expertise for the next stage of the Thurso-based business’s growth.

Chief financial officer, James Hobson, has advised that he has received an approach concerning a new role, which he is considering. He would in any case not leave AMTE until 30 November and will play a full and active role in the business and support a seamless transition.

In a trading update, Kevin Brundish, CEO, said: “It is an exciting time for AMTE Power. We are on the cusp of commercial volume production for our high-value cells, and we continue to see a huge amount of customer interest in our products. Our products and expertise will play a fundamental part in the UK energy transition, and we remain passionate about reaching a net zero economy.

“We are today confirming that the business is trading in line with our expectations. Looking ahead, the AMTE Power team is working incredibly hard on all fronts to deliver on our range of products and strategic goals. We look forward to keeping all stakeholders updated on our future successes.”

7am: Wind farm’s first power

SSE Renewables and its partner TotalEnergies have announced first power generation from the Seagreen offshore wind farm, 27km off the coast of Angus in Scotland.

The first Vestas turbine of a total of 114 was commissioned and connected to the grid in the early hours of Monday morning. The 1,075 MW wind farm is expected to be fully operational in the first half of 2023.

The £3bn Seagreen project will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm and the world’s deepest fixed bottom wind farm with its deepest foundation due to be installed at 59 metres below sea level in December.

Global markets

European shares finished sharply lower on Monday amid a spike in natural gas prices and a warning from German central bank chief Joachim Nagel that the inflation outlook had worsened and the European Central Bank would need to raise rates.

It came as Russian state-owned gas giant, Gazprom, announced a three-day halt of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for routine maintenance from 29 August.

Germany’s Dax fell 2.32% while France’s Cac-40 was 1.8% lower.

On Wall Street, the Dow closed down 1.9%, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.6% and the S&P 500 lost 2.1%. It was the Dow’s worst single session since June.

Investors are again watching the next move from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who will speak on Friday at the Fed’s annual meeting at Jackson Hole in Wyoming.