Wilson to take chair at Scottish Building Society

Finance

Veteran banker Ian Wilson is to become chair of Scottish Building Society at the end of the year, succeeding Raymond Abbott who retires after five years in the position.

During his time at the Society, Mr Abbott has helped the organisation achieve record growth and profitability.

Mr Wilson, pictured, has spent 40 years in the banking and building society sector, including spells with new digital operators Monzo, Revolut and Copenhagen-based, Kompasbank.

With a diverse blend of skillsets and with specialisms including strategy development, commercial business management, and risk and change management, he will take over at SBS as it marks its 175th anniversary in 2023.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the team at Scottish Building Society and continuing in Raymond’s footsteps to build a positive future for the organisation. My experience across financial services and fintech firms will complement the ambitious growth trajectory mapped out by senior management at Scottish Building Society.”

Paul Denton, CEO, said: “I would like to thank Raymond for his contribution over the last ten years. His presence and passion will be greatly missed, but Ian is a worthy replacement. He is a well-respected figure in the UK’s financial services sector and we are incredibly pleased to welcome him on-board.

“His appointment is timely as Scottish Building Society embarks on an exciting new chapter as we shape the future of the organisation.”