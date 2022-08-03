Warner Bros hangs up on Batgirl movie

Blow to Glasgow

Glasgow was given a makeover as Gotham

Glasgow’s latest hopes of starring in a Hollywood blockbuster have been dashed after the new Batgirl movie, screened entirely in the city, was scrapped.

Warner Bros Discovery had planned to show the $70m production in cinemas and on the streaming service HBO Max this autumn.

But according to the New York Post a decision was taken to withdraw it following a poor reaction to test screenings. Warner Bros said it was because of a “strategic shift” by its new leadership.

It follows Warner Bros merger with Discovery in May 2021, with David Zaslav installed as its CEO. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mr Zaslav has prioritised theatrical films rather than projects for streaming.

The film was based on the DC Comics character Batgirl, played by Leslie Grace. She appeared alongside Michael Keaton as Batman, Brendan Fraser as villain Firefly and JK Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon.

Filming ran from the end of last year until March after the producers were offered £150,000 by Glasgow City Council as an incentive to film in the area. This was not paid.

A spokesman for the local authority said the filming of Batgirl had brought a very significant economic benefit to the city – including 450 Glasgow-based crew jobs, about 1,300 Scottish supporting artists and many subcontractors working as tradespeople and in traffic management and security.

He added: “Any decision on the release of the production is very much a matter for Warner Bros. The £150,000 grant support has not been paid, and discussions continue with the producers.”

Warner Bros also confirmed that Scoob! Holiday Haunt would be scrapped

Other shows, including Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, The Last OG and Chad have been cancelled since the Warner Bros Discovery merger, while a DC Comics film of The Wonder Twins that was in development has also been canned.