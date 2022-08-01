Pace of VC investment likely to be slower

Investors cautious

By Terry Murden |

Amy Burnett: investor behaviour is changing

Venture capital investment into fast-growth businesses in Scotland looks likely to exceed last year’s tally though there are signs of a slowdown in the months ahead.

The first six months of 2022 saw deals worth £506 million which compares £626m raised in the whole of 2021.

However, KPMG suggest that a strong first half this year may not be replicated in the second half as investors become increasingly cautious, with investment levels dipping across the UK as a whole and globally during Q2.

The lion’s share of deals in Q2 2022 involved businesses in Edinburgh (24), followed by Glasgow (7), Aberdeen (3) and Dundee (2).

Amy Burnett, KPMG private enterprise senior manager in Scotland, said: “The value of investment in Scottish businesses continued at a healthy pace in Q2, despite global levels stalling.