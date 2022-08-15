UK energy output ‘must rise’ to control prices

Appel to government

Britain produces only half of its gas needs

Britain must produce more of its own gas supplies to meet demand and keep the lid on prices, says an energy trade group.

Offshore Energies UK has today urged the UK government to actively encourage more output or gas, not least to compensate for the ban on Russian imports.

In June a House of Commons briefing showed for the third consecutive month the UK imported no gas from Russia and the first month with no imports of gas, oil or coal.

OEUK warned that global efforts to remove Russia’s oil and gas will cause supply and therefore price implications for years to come, repeating its calls for a long term energy strategy which recognises that 85% of UK households continue to rely on gas for heating.

The UK’s trade deficit reached its highest level as a share of GDP since records began. This is caused in part because the UK imports much more oil and gas than it exports.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Despite high demand, the production of oil and gas in UK waters continues to decline, with the industry now meeting half of domestic gas needs and the equivalent of more than 80% of oil.

OEUK Energy Policy Manager Will Webster said: “Consumers are all too aware of the impact cutting Russian supplies has had on the global price of oil and gas, and the reality is these effects will be here to stay for at least the medium term.

“This is why the UK must prioritise energy produced here.

“Today gas heats 85% of UK homes so in the short and medium-term, governments must support oil and gas in UK waters and carefully manage already declining production levels.