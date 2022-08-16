Truss ‘PM in waiting’ as contest heads north

Tory contest

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are in Perth to woo Scottish Tory members

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the Prime Minister in waiting according to the latest bookmaker odds which show her a red hot 1/25 to win the Tory leadership race.

Ms Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are in Perth today to pitch their bids to Scottish Tory members, but according to BoyleSports the contest is effectively over.

In the latest betting Mr Sunak was eased from 6/1 to 8/1 with Ms Truss holding sway in the opinion polls, bolstered by support from former high-profile candidates Nadhim Zahawi and Tom Tugendhat.

The South West Norfolk MP was chalked up as a 10/1 shot when Boris Johnson announced his resignation, but few are likely to bet on odds that will payout just £1 for every £25 gambled.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There may be some crucial votes still up for grabs in the Tory leadership race, but Rishi Sunak is going to require a huge upset of the odds to turn it around from here.