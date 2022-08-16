Ted Baker sold to Reebok owner for £211m

Retailer deal

Ted Baker: launched in Glasgow

Fashion chain Ted Baker has agreed a takeover bid worth about £211 million from the US company that owns Reebok and a stake in former footballer David Beckham’s portfolio.

Authentic Brands, which was thought to be behind a 160p a share, in June, has returned with a lower 110p-a-share proposal.

The revised price still represents an 18.2% premium to Ted Baker’s closing share price last night of just above 93p, up 4.5p (4.7%) yesterday. It is an 11.4% premium to the share price of 98.75p at close of business on 17 March, the last business day before the offer period commenced.

After the initial offer was pulled – apparently over concerns around the British high street – Ted Baker said it would restart talks with other potential buyers that had made non-binding offers.

The retailer has had a torrid few years, with a profit warning and shop closures accompanied by a collapse in its shares by about 90% following accounting issues and the departure of founder Ray Kelvin in 2019. Mr Kelvin, 66, who remains a large shareholder, returned to the retailer 18 months later.