Swinney finds £140m to raise councils pay offer

New cash

John Swinney: commitment (pic: Terry Murden)

Interim Finance Secretary John Swinney has provided £140 million to local authorities to help them raise a pay offer which has been rejected by trade unions.

Mr Swinney announced the extra funding following talks with local authority body Cosla which had been unable to raise the 2% offer rejected by the unions.

Members of the Unite, Unison and GMB unions who work at schools and nurseries as well as waste and recycling centres have voted to strike this month.

The council leaders decided they needed more information and said they would reconvene next week.

Mr Swinney, who is standing in for Kate Forbes during her maternity leave, later said that the Scottish government would contribute £140m of recurring funding to help Cosla make a revised pay offer.