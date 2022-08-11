Sturgeon drops hints at not fighting next election

FM's future

Sturgeon: thoughtful

Nicola Sturgeon said she will “make a judgement” on whether to lead the SNP into the next Holyrood elections.

Addressing an Edinburgh Fringe audience, the party leader and First Minister, said she currently planned to lead the SNP into the 2026 election, but admitted the future was uncertain and that some of her supporters had turned against her.

Her comments add fuel to speculation that she will stand down if she fails to hold a referendum on independence next year and, if it goes ahead, that she loses.

She said: “The default position is that of course I’ll fight the next election, but I will make a judgment on that nearer the time,” she said.

“Anybody in a job like this owes it to the public to make sure that they’re the right person to do it, that they’ve got the energy to do it, that they’ve got the appetite, that they’re prepared to make the enormous commitment that a job like this involves, and to constantly be assessing and reassessing that. I think that’s important, and I will try my best to do that.”

Ms Sturgeon dismissed claims that she was “just waiting for the right time to chuck it and move on to some grand international job”, saying: “That’s nonsense and wishful thinking on their part . . . I have fought and won eight elections. I am up for the challenge.”