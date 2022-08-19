Strike over job cuts at Scotsman called off

Walk-out withdrawn

By a Daily Business reporter |

Staff at The Scotsman are facing compulsory redundancies

A planned strike by journalists at The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News over compulsory redundancies has been called off.

Members of the the National Union of Journalists were due to walk out on 26 August and 2 September.

But John Toner, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: “We have decided to withdraw the plans for strikes on the dates we announced because the members affected do not wish the union to pursue industrial action on their behalf.

“However, there are issues arising from jobs losses – there will be fewer staff and there is a restructure taking place.

“We need information about how this will affect workloads and working hours and have approached the company for an urgent meeting to discuss these in detail.

“The company has been quick to respond, and we are discussing dates.”

A spokesman for National World, which owns, the titles, said: “We hope this marks the opportunity to move forward in a constructive manner as we restructure the business for a successful future embracing the opportunities for growing digital and ensuring a sustainable model for print.”

NUJ members at Reach – which owns the Daily Record, Daily Express and a number of local websites, will strike on 26 and 31 August, 14 and 15 September. They are working to rule from 1 to 13 September.