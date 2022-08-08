Spin-out funded to take nebuliser to market

£1m grant

Elijah Nazarzadah: life-changing technology

A Glasgow University spinout which aims to create more effective methods of treating lung diseases has secured a £1m grant from Innovate UK.

The award will help the Acu-Flow and its research partners advance the development of the firm’s nebuliser technology and bring it to market.

The grant is one of 17 projects funded by the Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst programme, which provides funding for new healthcare products, technologies and processes.

Over the next two years, the Acu-Flow team, supported by partners at the university and the NIHR Devices for Dignity Med-tech Co-operative, will work to develop a fully-integrated nebuliser, ready to take to large-scale manufacture.

Dr Elijah Nazarzadeh, Acu-Flow’s CEO and a co-founder, said the grant will allow the firm to accelerate its research and development over the next two years, helping to bring the “potentially life-changing technology” to market.

“Respiratory diseases are the world’s leading causes of disability and death. Collectively, they add a huge burden to global health services. The COVID-19 pandemic has made us all aware of respiratory disease and the importance of new treatments to alleviate their effects.

“While treatments for some of these diseases have advanced significantly in recent years, there are still significant challenges to overcome the efficient delivery of drugs directly to patients’ lungs.

“Our new technology will not only improve the amount of drug reaching the lung, but will enable new drug formulations, helping pharmaceutical companies to develop the next generation of life-changing treatments.”