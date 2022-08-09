Smith joins Shepherd and Wedderburn as partner

Law

Peter Smith has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a commercial property partner, heading the firm’s real estate team in the Aberdeen office and bringing 19 years’ expertise advising clients in the real estate sector.

Mr Smith (pictured) will lead the development of the firm’s real estate practice in the north-east of Scotland to further strengthen its presence in the region.

He had been a partner in Burness Paull’s commercial real estate team since 2012. He has a broad client base operating across sectors including hospitality and leisure, oil and gas services, retail, development and agriculture/rural business, and is individually ranked by Chambers and Partners, one of the UK’s independent legal directories.

Andrew Blain, managing partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “I am confident that with his local insight and well-established network in the region, Peter will play a key role in helping us to achieve our growth ambitions.”

Mr Smith said: “The firm recognises that the north-east is a great place to work and do business, and is committed to growing its practice in the region. Shepherd and Wedderburn has a clear strategy for sustainable growth and it is exciting to become part of it.”