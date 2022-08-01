Simply UK buys homes in expansion plan

Care growth

By Terry Murden |

Neil Dobbie: exciting new phase

Simply UK, the Glasgow-based real estate developer and investment company, has acquired six care homes in England through the launch of the Portland Care Group as part of plans to become the country’s largest provider.

The purchase of the assets of Horizon Care Group for an undisclosed sum is supported by offshore funder Gazcob and French real estate investor Pierval Sante. The homes are in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Simply UK has invested a quarter of a billion pounds in the last two years in care home acquisitions and new developments and aims to have 60 care homes and 4,000 beds under its ownership by 2026.

The company already owns, develops and operates premium care homes for provider Morar Living, which has six five-star facilities between Inverness and Musselburgh.

It has plans to open another two in Scotland, extend its reach into England with five new homes, and has started its first development in Ireland in a move which will open up the European market to the brand.

Horizon Care Group is well-established with 498 beds under its care in Sheffield, Pontefract and Worksop, and two development sites included in the deal are being appraised for future use.

All 511 Horizon staff, including the local management teams at each of the homes, will transition to the new entity which will recruit additional staff at it prepares for further growth.

Neil Dobbie, land director at Simply UK, said: “The launch of Portland Care Group and the acquisition of these six homes marks the start of an exciting new phase in our growth strategy and underlines our ambition to become the largest quality care provider in the UK.