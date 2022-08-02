Scots spin-off part of Auction House deal

New series

Sybelle Thomson will feature in the Edinburgh spin-off (pic: STV)

STV Studios has been commissioned to produce a Scottish spin-off of its popular auctioneering series.

The broadcaster will produce eight episodes of The Edinburgh Auction House, using the same format as The Yorkshire Auction House which has been recommissioned by Really for two further series along with two celebrity series.

Launched in March 2021, The Yorkshire Auction House follows auctioneer Angus Ashworth as he clears homes on the hunt for hidden gems to go under the gavel at his Ryedale auction house.

The show was one of last year’s best-performing original commissions for Really, the free-to-air channel owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Launching early next year, The Edinburgh Auction House will introduce fifth generation auctioneer Sybelle Thomson. She is managing director of Thomson Roddick Fine Art Auctioneers, Scotland’s biggest auction group – founded by her great-grandfather more than 140 years ago.

The first of two new series of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House will air before the end of this year, with Anneka Rice, Sid Owen and Jennie Bond among those confirmed to appear.

Craig Hunter, creative director of factual at STV Studios, said: “We knew when we created the format for The Yorkshire Auction House that, as well as being returnable, it had the potential to grow and spawn other iterations that would be equally as charming and engaging.”