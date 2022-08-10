Scotland’s first pastelaria opens in Glasgow

Portuguese bakery

Tray of treats:Sebastian Bacewicz and Emma Airley

Glasgow’s west end has become home to what is claimed to be Scotland’s first specialist pastelaria – a Portuguese pastel de nata bakery.

Emma Airley and Sebastian Bacewicz will launch Pastéis Lisboa on Byres Road, making up to 1,200 tarts a day. Customers will be able to watch the traditional process in the shop’s glassed-in bakery.

The couple launched the business with a £40,000 loan from Transmit Start-Ups through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Ms Airey said: “What we’re launching is a unique concept to Scotland – in fact, there is nothing like it beyond London.

“We specifically went to the people who made the best Pastéis de Nata in Lisbon and learned the art of making these delicious treats during frequent trips there over the last four years.”