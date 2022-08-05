Update:

Private banking

Sanders in switch from Adam & Co to Hampden

| August 5, 2022

Private bank Hampden & Co has hired Gill Sanders from Adam & Co as a banking director.  Ms Sanders spent over 20 years with Adam & Co, most recently as associate director, private banking.  

At Hampden & Co, Ms Sanders will provide clients with a bespoke banking service including deposits, borrowing and day-to-day banking.

She will report to the Bank’s head of banking, Mark Prentice, and will work alongside the banking teams in Edinburgh and London.

Mr Prentice said: “Gill is a well-respected private banker with an excellent reputation for developing strong partnerships with her clients and who is trusted to manage their wealth. I and the team very much look forward to working with her.” 

