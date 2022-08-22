Salmond switches from SoS to edit The Herald

New editor

Catherine Salmond is to become the first female editor of The Herald in Glasgow.

Ms Salmond, no relation to the former First Minister, pictured, takes over from Donald Martin, who has already left and was also editor of the paper’s Sunday title.

Her appointment follows the promotion of Callum Baird from editor of The National to become editor-in-chief, revealed by Daily Business last month.

A former Fife Free Press reporter, Ms Salmond held senior roles at the Edinburgh-based paper’s sister titles The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News before becoming editor of Scotland on Sunday just last summer. She said at the time she was “determined to return this title [SoS] to its former standing”, a task that will now await her successor.

On becoming the first woman to edit the Glasgow paper in its 239-year history, she said: “I am honoured to be joining The Herald and am confident this new chapter in its rich history will be an exciting one.

“I will lead with passion and firmness, championing the title and its staff, while ensuring we offer the robust, incisive, and energetic journalism expected online and in print from what is one of Scotland’s great news brands.

“We are all aware of the pressures facing our industry, but The Herald is well placed to meet them head on, with a talented, determined, and forward-thinking team. I am excited about what we will achieve together.”

Mr Baird added: “The recruitment process for this role was thorough and inspiring.

“We spoke to a large number of high calibre candidates – as you might expect for what is one of the biggest jobs in Scottish journalism.

“It was clear that Catherine’s ambition for the title matched our own and we look forward to seeing how she can work with the team to deliver her vision.

“One thing that everybody we have spoken to agreed with us on was The Herald’s endurable power, potential and talent, and we’re excited to see what comes next.”

Mr Martin left after more than 30 years editing various titles across the UK.

David Ward, managing director of Newsquest Scotland, said: “Throughout the recruitment process Catherine demonstrated a very clear vision for the future of The Herald, the strength of the brand and the opportunity to build on our multimedia plans.

“Catherine’s skillset and standing within the industry in Scotland will position us well over the coming years and we look forward to working with and supporting Catherine as she strives to create and commission thoughtful, engaging content across a range of media channels.”

Other media moves

Rosemary Gallagher has left Beeline PR in Edinburgh after just 10 months to become head of commercial content (Scotland) at The Scotsman.

Ms Gallagher is a former personal finance editor at the paper.