Royal Mail union calls four days of strikes

Pay dispute

Post will be disrupted (pic: Terry Murden)

Royal Mail workers are set to strike on four days in August and September as they join the summer of disputes over pay.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said 115,000 workers will walk out on 26 and 31 August and 8 and 9 September after rejecting an offer “worth up to 5.5%” after three months of talks.

Union bosses the action was “for a proper pay rise” and said the strikes would be the biggest this summer.

The union has demanded that Royal Mail Group increases wages to an amount that “covers the current cost of living”.

Rising prices and stagnant real wage growth has forced unions representing workers across the economy, including railways, airlines and local authorities to call for industrial action.

Inflation is at a 40-year high of 9.4% and is expected the peak at 13% early next year.

Dave Ward, CWU general secretary said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.