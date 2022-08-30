Ross sacked as United boss after seven games

New manager search begins

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Out: Jack Ross

Jack Ross has been sacked as head coach of Dundee United after just seven games in charge.

The 46-year-old had been under pressure following a string of poor results, with the 9-0 hammering by Celtic at Tannadice on Sunday – a record home defeat – proving the final straw.

The club confirmed Ross had been “relieved of his duties with immediate effect”, with Liam Fox taking charge of the team for tomorrow’s League Cup clash with Livingston.

The former Hibs and Sunderland boss was appointed as Tam Courts’ successor in June, his time in charge at Tannadice lasting just 10 weeks.

Things had looked good for United after beating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 at home in the Europa Conference League, however the 7-0 defeat in the return leg precipitated an alarming collapse which saw the Tangerines conceded 23 goals in just four matches.

They currently sit rooted to the foot of the Premiership table with one point from five games.

A statement from the club said: “Dundee United can confirm head coach Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“Liam Fox will take charge of the first team on an interim basis with the focus now fully on Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup match with Livingston.

“No further comment will be issued by Dundee United at this stage.”