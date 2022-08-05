Rosebank field to be powered by renewables

North Sea plan

Rosebank lies north west of Shetland

Energy industry trade body Offshore Energies UK has given its backing to plans by Equinor and its partners to progress a major oil and gas field on the UK continental shelf (UKCS).

Rosebank Field, which lies about 81 miles north-west of Shetland, is predicted to produce 69,000 barrels of oil per day – roughly 8% of the UK’s entire output between 2026 and 2030.

It would also produce about 44 million cubic feet of gas per day in its first 10 years – enough to supply the whole of Aberdeen.

Significantly in the current energy debate, Equinor and project partners will invest around £80 million up front to ensure it is one of the first powered by renewable electricity.

This would mean reduced reliance on gas-powered generators and so would mean lower CO2 emissions from oil and gas production.