Review sets SPFL £50m revenue target

Deloitte review

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Ron Gordon: excited by proposals (pic: Terry Murden)

Five Scottish football clubs have welcomed a plan to significantly increase distributable income to Scottish clubs from £28.4 million to £50m by 2029.

Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hibs and Hearts commissioned Deloitte’s Sports Business Group to undertake a “critical and transparent” review of the Scottish Professional Football League in 2021.

The clubs said they have now developed a five-year strategic action plan to implement the recommendations of the review which has determined the same target figure targeted by Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack in December.

Proposals include turning the SPFL structure from a largely administrative body into a more robust and active commercial vehicle.

Marketing and commercial staff will be appointed with a view to maximising broadcast income and growing commercial partnerships and revenue. Making more from television deals, including overseas rights, is seen as a particular priority.

There is also an aim to market and promote the SPFL as the “most dramatic, passionate and exciting” league in Europe. Other goals are to develop the women’s elite game in Scotland and to create a sustainable youth development competitions programme for SPFL clubs.

“The strategic priorities are to maximise broadcast income and grow commercial partnerships and revenues,” said the clubs.

“This will include securing more commercially attractive deals with broadcasters and increasing the value of overseas rights which would see more matches being sold.

“Improving the image, brand and profile of the SPFL is also a priority with the ambition to position the league both domestically and internationally as the ‘most dramatic, passionate and exciting’ in Europe and to strengthen co-operation between clubs and the league.

“Other goals are to improve the profile, prowess and finances of the women’s elite game in Scotland and to establish a sustainable youth development competitions’ programme for SPFL clubs with the aim of nurturing young Scottish talent more effectively.”

The SPFL is expected to sign a new deal with Sky Sports which will generate £30 million a year for live rights to 60 matches per season by 2028-29. That could rise to £38 million if Sky take the option of televising an additional 20 games in each campaign from 2024. Sky presently pay around £25 million a year to show up to 48 games.