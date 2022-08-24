Update:

Champions League

Rangers secure Champions League place

By a Daily Business sports reporter | August 24, 2022
Colak celebrates his goal

PSV Eindhoven 0 Rangers 1 (agg: 2-3)
Qualifying tie 2nd leg
Philips Stadium

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst staged a smash and grab return to his homeland by leading his Rangers team into the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2010.

Van Bronkhorst won this competition as a player but this victory against a strong Dutch team will rank as a special night for one of the Netherlands’ heroes.

Antonio Colak with the only goal on the hour settled the tie at the Philips Stadium and means Rangers will be in pot four for Thursday’s draw, together with Celtic for the first time since 2007-08.

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann said: “Tonight is a marker that Rangers can go away from home in European football and get big results even when not playing at their best.”

Line-up:

Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Lundstram, Kamara (sub: Wright), Tillman, Lawrence (sub: Arfield), Kent, Colak.

Substitutes: McGregor, McCrorie, Rivdan, King, Jack, Davis, Arfield, Matondo, Wright, Sakala, Ure.

