Glampitect expanding into North America

Glamping growth

Glamping is taking off in the US

An Edinburgh-based company that offers advice on starting a glamping business is expanding into North America.

Nick Purslow, managing director of North America. will spearhead the move.

Glampitect has already worked on more than 700 projects around the world since it was set up in 2019 by Calum MacLeod and Alisdair Young.

Last year the company expanded to the Middle East and now it is working across a range of states in the US, including California, North Carolina, Georgia and Illinois.

Nick Purslow

“The idea for Glampitect North America came about during a few drinks after the UK Glamping Show in September last year,” said Mr Purslow.

“We were on a high after a successful show, and I told my boss at the time, Calum, that we should try and crack America. We picked things up the following week and haven’t looked back since.

“After it was decided we’d be heading over to the US and Canada, we spent hour upon hour researching the market and connecting with experts to understand how we’d need to adapt. We’ve put in the hard yards and we’re now actively guiding clients through the process.”

The business was conceived out of frustration, after the founders struggled for support when building their first glamping site, NC500 Pods.